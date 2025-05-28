Final countdown: Grab your knitting needles for the innocent Big Knit and help older people in Northamptonshire

Grab your knitting needles for the innocent Big Knit and help older people in Northamptonshire.

With one month to go until the deadline, Age UK Northamptonshire needs the knitting ninjas of Northamptonshire to get stitching and craft as many little hats as possible by Tuesday 1st July 2025 for the innocent Big Knit campaign.

Each little hat will be matched with an innocent smoothie bottle, which will go on sale from October 2025 in selected UK retailers. For every be-hatted smoothie sold, Age UK Northamptonshire will receive 30p, helping to make a huge difference to the lives of local older people.

The Big Knit campaign, which is a partnership between innocent and Age UK, raises money to support older people most in need. Money raised in Northamptonshire will support Age UK Northamptonshire’s vital information and advice service which last year helped clients claim over £4.9m in welfare benefits.

Christopher Duff, Chief Officer of Age UK Northamptonshire said:“We are so grateful to everybody who has been knitting for the Big Knit so far this year, and now the hat deadline is nearly upon us, we’re putting out a final call to the woolly warriors of Northamptonshire to knit as many hats as possible before Tuesday 1st July 2025.

“These little hats really do make a huge difference, and it’s thanks to fundraising initiatives like the Big Knit that we’re able to continue providing our vital services and helping older people in the local community.”

Charlotte Wright, Senior Brand Manager at innocent drinks, said: “A huge thank you to everyone who has knitted or crocheted a hat to date for this year’s Big Knit. We are so appreciative of your support and the impact this has in helping Age UK make a positive difference. Whether you are a knitting pro or a novice, it’s still not too late to get involved. We can’t wait to see your woolly masterpieces on our smoothie bottles later in the year.”

For more information on The Big Knit contact Age UK Northamptonshire on 01604 611200 or visit www.ageuknorthants.org.uk/bigknit

​Please send completed hats to Age UK Northamptonshire at The William and Patricia Venton Centre, York Road, Northampton NN1 5QJ by Tuesday 1st July 2025.