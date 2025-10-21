Festival of Light – Diwali celebrations for local care home residents and staff

Residents and staff had such a fantastic time learning all about the beautiful Festival of Lights. Staff members from Brampton View Care Home, Hari and Simran, shared their knowledge, explained their traditions, and then treated everyone to an amazing spread of traditional Diwali foods and sweets.

The celebration continued with the delightful music played by children on two beautiful instruments: the Rabab and the Tabla! Their performance filled the space with love and endearment, showing such confidence as they performed in front of so many people.

It's moments of cultural sharing and intergenerational connection like these that make Brampton View Care Home so special. Residents shared their thoughts, saying "What an amazing afternoon filled with understanding and beautiful music," and "the children were so lovely bringing us their music and talent."

Elina House, General Manager, expressed, "We have a very diverse home filled with different cultures, religions, and staff from all around the world, and we know how important it is to celebrate as many cultures as we can in the home and inviting them to showcase their traditions, food, and music for our residents and staff." Elina went on to thank everyone who took part and especially to the children who shared beautiful music and song.

