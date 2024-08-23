Female frontline air ambulance clinicians take on the Great North Run

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five dedicated female clinicians from The Air Ambulance Service (TAAS) are set to lace up their running shoes and take on the world-renowned Great North Run on Sunday, 8 September 2024.

The Air Ambulance Service operates across Warwickshire, Northamptonshire Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland (WNDLR), and consisting of a mixture of critical care paramedics and doctors (Philippa Gibbs, Sophie Birt, Kelly Bennett, Nageena Hussain and Jen Hardy), the team’s mission is to raise crucial funds for the charity’s lifesaving operations while also highlighting the vital role that women play in Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS).

These five clinicians are part of a larger group of around 25 lifesaving critical care paramedics, doctors, and air ambulance crew from 13 air ambulance charities* across the UK who are coming together to represent women in pre-hospital emergency medicine (PHEM) at this event.

By running the 13.1-mile half marathon, they collectively seek to highlight and raise awareness of the vital contributions women make in saving lives through HEMS.

These highly trained clinicians are integral members of experienced medical teams that respond to the most critical and severe cases across the UK. With the use of helicopters and critical care cars, they deliver expert pre-hospital emergency care directly to patients facing life- or limb-threatening emergencies.

Their participation in the Great North Run is not just a physical feat; it serves as a platform to highlight the vital role of women in pre-hospital emergency medicine. Despite the challenges of their work, these women are dedicated not only to saving lives but also to promoting a future in HEMS that is inclusive and supportive of female professionals.

Funds raised through the five TAAS clinicians’ efforts will go directly to supporting the operational needs of The Air Ambulance Service to undertake one of their many vital missions, as with no government or National Lottery funding, the charity relies on fundraising and donations to raise the £2,300 for each mission.

“Despite the wealth of clinical experience within the air ambulance teams, it’s acknowledged that the HEMS field is largely male dominated, something we are eager to shine a light on and help change, alongside our HEMS colleagues” says TAAS Critical Care Paramedic, Sophie Birt.

“This is a huge challenge to undertake as some of our team members have never run more than 10km before, so to run a half marathon with all the training involved - especially between day and night shifts – really shows the dedication the team has to the charity and industry,” adds Sophie.

The public can support TAAS’ group by donating through their official fundraising page at https://events.theairambulanceservice.org.uk/event/crew-great-north-run-2024/home with each contribution helping to maintain the lifesaving services provided by these dedicated professionals.

Supporters can also follow the team’s progress on social media via @TheAirAmbulaneService and @YourLocalAirAmbulanceWNDLR and cheer them on during the race. The team encourages everyone to come out on race day or support from home, helping to celebrate and promote the critical work done by women in PHEM.

“We want to thank everyone for their support so far and encourage more people to donate to help us smash our fundraising target, raising vital funds for our charity,” concludes Sophie.

*The lifesaving crew are from: Air Ambulance Kent, Surrey and Sussex, Devon Air Ambulance Trust, Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance, East Anglia Air Ambulance, Great North Air Ambulance Service, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance, Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, London’s Air Ambulance, Magpas Air Ambulance, Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, Thames Valley Air Ambulance, The Air Ambulance Service, and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.