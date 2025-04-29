Fantastic turn-out at Oundle Medical Practice’s open event

It meant that the team, including all the GP Partners, plus other clinical and non-clinical staff, could meet patients and answer their questions.

It was also an opportunity to showcase the newly-installed health kiosk and give advice to those who need more help accessing Anima, their online platform.

The surgery also highlighted the Pharmacy First scheme and the work of its social prescriber, which includes staging local wellbeing walks. Other information stalls included Volunteer Action, a community transport and befriending scheme, Agewell, the Community First Responders and NICR East Midlands who were talking about clinical studies in the East Midlands.

The Chair and members of Oundle's newly relaunched Patient Participation Group attended to let patients know about the group, which acts as a ‘critical friend’ to the practice, representing patients, meeting regularly with managers and staff and sharing results with patients.

GP Partner, Dr Laura Brennan, who organised the event, said: ‘We were all delighted by how many people came along and it was a really positive and busy few hours. We hope that patients enjoyed it as much as our team and it was really fantastic to meet so many visitors, show them our new health kiosk and help with any issues they may have.

'Lots of people wanted to learn more about Anima and the PPG, and the fact there were so many local organisations there doing such worthwhile work, meant that it was a "one-stop shop" for people wanting to know more about health and wellbeing in the community. The Open Event was so well received that we may repeat it in the future.’

Representatives from Volunteer Action, a community transport and befriending scheme in the area.