Exciting new venue for Kettering Slimming World group

A long-standing Slimming World group, in Kettering, is moving to a new venue.

Slimming World consultant Angela Markie has announced that she has moved her long-standing Slimming World group to a new venue in Kettering.

Angela has run her Thursday Slimming World group at the St Andrew’s Church, for the last four years but now she is moving her Thursday group to Arena Sports on Thurston Drive, Kettering from April 3.

She has taken the decision to move to enable her to offer a completely joined up service for her members, as Angela already runs groups at Arena Sports on a Wednesday and a Friday.

She said: “It was time for a move, to bring the three groups together in the same place. I am so excited for my members, old and new. The group is full of like-minded people and everyone is there to lose weight together so there is no humiliation or judgement”.

“We all have fun together and support each other, helping to put strategies in place when it comes to things like socialising or eating out - it is so important that we can still enjoy the things we love, whilst losing weight. Through Slimming World, members build new habits to enable them to lose weight and to keep the weight off for life”.

Members have been really positive about the move, Arena Sports has fantastic facilities, including a large car park which is bright and well lit in the evening and the venue is easily accessible from the A14.

You can find Angela’s Slimming World groups at Arena Sports, Thurston Drive, Kettering NN16 6PB, on a Wednesday at 4pm, 5.30pm and 7pm, Thursday (from April 3) at 5.30pm and 7pm and on a Friday at 8am and 9.30am.

You can find out more about Angela’s Slimming World groups on the website.