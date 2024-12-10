Exceptional KGH staff win DAISY Awards for their outstanding care

Midwives and nurse go the extra mile for their patients.

Two midwives and a nurse from Kettering General Hospital have received DAISY Awards to mark their outstanding contributions to patient care.

Midwives Kathy McKenna-Colling and Halima Polli (known as Polli) and Digestive Diseases Unit Nurse, Emily McDonald, were all nominated by members of the public who wanted to thank them for their support during their time in hospital.

Kathy was nominated by new parents who appreciated how she looked after them and supported them at a tough time.

Emily McDonald with her certificate and team

They wrote: “Kathy came to visit us on day four after our first baby was born as the result of a very tough, stressful, worrying night with our little boy. Being first time parents is completely overwhelming, and Kathy took the time to explain to us exactly why night three is known for being a notoriously difficult night. What struck us the most with Kathy was the way that she explained how the baby’s body and my body were working and just the level of compassion, empathy and support she offered was truly exactly what we needed. It gave us both the confidence and hope to deal with the next night and going forward. We can’t express how thankful we were in that moment; she really went above and beyond to spend longer with us than she should have and reach out again the next day.”

Polli was nominated by Natalie Smith from Thrapston who wrote: “Where do I start, from handover in the morning Polli was by my side all day. She made me feel safe, reassured and loved. When I closed my eyes she was by my side and when I opened them again she was there. Captured the birth on my phone, the first hold of our son with my husband - just incredible and passionate about her job and her patients. Polli is an asset to the delivery suite and to herself. I will never be able to thank her enough for how she made us feel.”

Emily was nominated by Robert Zelazny, from Irchester, who wrote; “All of the ward staff were very good but Emily just stood out. She was so caring and listened to my problems and concerns during a time of my life that was clearly very concerning. I was so full of confusion and frustration and so worried about the outcome and how it would affect my family. She took time to sit with me and explain things in a way that made sense and eased my mind. Having spent enough of my adult life in hospitals I can honestly say Emily is the kind of night star I will never forget. Words like comfort, compassion, dedication, commitment, kindness, and loving go no way to describe Emily. She is a true credit to the NHS and KGH. “

The DAISY Awards are an international recognition programme that honours and celebrates the exceptional care that many nurses and midwives provide every day.

Kathy McKenna-Colling with her award and team.

Each winner receives a certificate, a DAISY pin badge and “Healer’s Touch” sculpture.

KGH’s Interim Director of Nursing Robin Binks, said: “Midwives Kelly and Halima have demonstrated outstanding support for parents in a way that made a significant impact on their lives at a worrying time.

“Emily’s care and reassurance helped Robert through a difficult time which he clearly very much appreciated.

“All three are worthy winders of DAISY Awards and I congratulate them all on their achievement.”

Halima Polli with her award and team.

DAISY Awards were first launched in America in 1999 following the death of a patient Patrick J Barnes who had received outstanding care for a Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem, (DAISY).

They are now operated in hospitals across the UK as an internationally recognised achievement.

Since the DAISY Awards were launched at KGH in October 2020 there have been 400 Nominations for Nurses/Midwives and 47 winners.

Anyone who has received outstanding care can nominate a member of KGH staff for a DAISY award by going to: https://www.kgh.nhs.uk/the-daisy-award/