Exceptional Kettering General Hospital staff win DAISY Awards for their outstanding care

Three nurses from Kettering General Hospital have received DAISY Awards to mark their outstanding contributions to patient care.

Emma Rhoden, Van Corpuz and Suma Binu were nominated by patients or a relative for the way they were supported while in hospital.

Staff Nurse Emma Rhoden on Geddington Ward was nominated by a patient who acknowledged he could be difficult but that Emma had won his trust.

Part of his nomination reads: “Empathy, compassion and a burning drive to educate, Emma embodies everything we value in nursing and the NHS. Professionalism with a smile, care, and respect. Kettering General is a better place for having her in it and her short period intersecting with my life will have a profound lasting impact on how I treat my sugar levels. Pulled from pillar to post with the demands placed on her on shift, she maintained an air of grace, humour and professionalism. And, with her time at an absolute premium, she made everyone feel listened to and important, adapting instantly from need to need to deliver nursing to the very highest standard. I’m profoundly grateful to Emma for her support and advice - and post-op directions that for the first time in my life I’ll be following to the letter. “

Emma was presented with her award by Deputy Chief Nurse Wayne Hurst

Staff Nurse Van Corpuz from General Theatres was nominated by autistic patient Jane Petch from Kettering for the way he supported her in a sympathetic way. Part of her nomination reads: “Van looked after me in theatre recovery. I was terrified going into theatre. He listened carefully to me and monitored me closely as I am autistic so my pain perception can be poor. He made it clear that he was working with me on this and even took me to the ward himself to ensure I got my preferred pain relief ASAP. I recovered from the GA in record time but more importantly I felt heard & empowered, a long way from the terrified person who went into theatre. I cannot Thank Van and all the theatre team enough for the sensitive approach to me and for looking after me so carefully.”

Sister Suma Binu from Twywell Ward was nominated by Richard Carruthers from London for the way she and her team provided care to his mother Linda Curruthers who died on Twywell Ward last year.

Part of his nomination reads: Suma was Deputy Sister on Twywell during April 2024 and provided care, along with her team, to my mum. Suma demonstrated excellent levels of compassion and care to Linda, and to my father, who spent many days at her bedside. Suma evidenced the KGH values of respect, compassion, accountability, courage and integrity. In addition to providing regular updates on my mum’s health she also took time to explain to my family what was occurring and what to expect as my mum’s condition deteriorated. In addition to her excellent patient care, Suma was compassionate and empathetic to the family and our emotions at a very difficult time. It is my hope that this nomination helps to recognise the extraordinary work of Suma, and that KGH management are aware of her clear communication and above and beyond attitude. “

The DAISY Awards are an international recognition programme that honours and celebrates the exceptional care that many nurses and midwives provide every day. Each winner receives a certificate, a DAISY pin badge and “Healer’s Touch” sculpture.

Suma was presented with her award by Director of Nursing Robin Binks

KGH’s Interim Director of Nursing Robin Binks, said: “Every time we hold the DAISY Awards it reminds us of how amazing our staff can be at delivering individualised and compassionate care.

“Emma, Van and Suma have all gone the extra mile to make patients and their families feel less anxious, more comfortable, and to help them understand what their hospital visit will entail.

“When patients and family members take the time to nominate our staff for these awards we present them to staff unannounced and as a surprise. The result can be a bit emotional and it is always heart-warming see how much receiving a DAISY Award means to them.”

Since the DAISY Awards were launched at KGH in October 2020 there have been 420 Nominations for Nurses/Midwives and 50 winners.

Van was presented with his award by Prof Ganesh Baliah Deputy Director of Allied Health Professionals

DAISY Awards were first launched in America in 1999 following the death of a patient Patrick J Barnes who had received outstanding care for a Diseases Attacking the Immune SYstem, (DAISY).

They are now operated in hospitals across the UK as an internationally recognised achievement.

Anyone who has received outstanding care can nominate a member of KGH staff for a DAISY award by going to: https://www.kgh.nhs.uk/the-daisy-award/