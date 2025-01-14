Elvis tribute act brings rock 'n' roll memories to Elm Bank care home

Resident Mabel from Elm Bank care home caught up in the magical moment with Peter the Elvis tribute act

Elm Bank care home in Kettering was transformed into Graceland to mark what would have been Elvis Presley’s 90th birthday on 8th January.

It is estimated that Elvis has sold over one billion records worldwide so to honour the undisputed King of Rock & Roll, the staff and residents enjoyed a fantastic day of music, fun and dancing with an amazing tribute act.

All the residents said: “We loved Elvis growing up. Listening to all his old hits has brought back so many memories. We’ve all had a brilliant time reminiscing about our dance hall days!”

General Manager, Marvellous Bindura, said: “Lots of our residents are big Elvis fans and love his music. We’ve had a fantastic day listening to all his hits performed by Peter, who is a brilliant tribute act. We all surprised ourselves by how many we remembered!”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.