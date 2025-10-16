Elm Bank residents enjoy sensory-rich baking session

Hands on Happiness at Elm Bank Care Home

A wave of nostalgia swept through Elm Bank Care Home in Kettering, as residents gathered for a delightful afternoon of biscuit making, transforming the communal dining room in to a room of pure joy.

The aprons were on with flour lightly dusted and the rolling pins in hand, the residents enthusiastically worked through every stage of the process, from kneading the soft dough, rolling it out and cutting out the intricate shapes. The residents of course enjoyed the best part: freshly baked, golden biscuits with a cup of tea. The pride on the resident’s faces as they sampled their own creations was wonderful.

Tina, Activities Co-ordinator said, “It was a wonderful simple activity that offered far more than just a tasty treat at the end. For our residents that live with dementia these hands on activities are incredibly beneficial for our residents, especially those that re living with dementia, as they provide essential sensory stimulation. Activities likes these ensure that every day is filled with meaningful and enjoyable experiences.”

General Manager Larisa Bledea said: “We really like to ensure that we offer a whole host of activities within our beautiful home, and that residents get to enjoy all life’s simple pleasures, it is not always about lavish activities it is about what the activity means to our residents and the benefit it creates. Everyone certainly enjoyed eating the creations at the end.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.