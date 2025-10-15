Elm Bank residents enjoy fantastic supermarket trip

A meaningful trip to the local store for Elm Bank Care Home residents.

The residents of Elm Bank Care Home in Kettering, recently enjoyed a wonderful and beneficial shopping excursion to their local Morrison’s store, proving that age is no barrier to independence and the simple joys of a familiar routine.

The trip was a resounding success, offering residents the chance to personally select items, manage their own small purchases, and engage with the wider community. Laughter echoed through the aisles as they navigated the store, revisiting favourite treats and sharing memories sparked by products on the shelves. One resident was over the moon when she came across a store colleague who she used to see every time she went shopping prior to moving in to Elm Bank Care Home. The reunion was an emotional one for both as it had been a while since the resident had been shopping.

Tina, Activities Co-ordinator said, “It is not just about buying a certain item, it is more than that, it is about having the choice, the independence, and the feeling of a normal day out. These experiences are vital for our resident’s well-being and it gives them a real sense of self-worth. It was lovely that our resident was able to bump in to a store colleague that she had not seen for a while, it certainly makes trips like this really important for our residents as they remain connected to the community.”

General Manager Larisa Bledea said: “The residents are already looking forward to their next adventure, proving that with a little support and a lot of heart, independence and joy can be found on any road, especially the one leading to the local supermarket.”

The wonderful store assistants who created joy for the residents.

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.