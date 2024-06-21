Elm Bank care home staff and residents embrace Pride Month with joy
Pride Month takes place from June 1 to June 30 each year as a way to recognise the influence LGBT people have around the world. June was chosen because that is when the Stonewall Riots took place back in 1969. Known as the ‘Mother of Pride’, it was Brenda Howard who coordinated the first LGBT Pride March, as well as sparking the idea for a week of events around Pride Day. These events then developed into the annual LGBT celebrations held every June.
Marvellous Bindura, General Manager at the home, said: “Our residents love to learn about all kinds of different celebrations, and the diversity offered by Pride Month has been perfect, there really is something for everyone. It is so lovely to take part and appreciate one another, it makes us so happy to join in with the inclusivity of Pride Month, and the cakes created by our talented chefs looked amazing.”
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.
