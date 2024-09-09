Elm Bank Care Home residents step back in time at the Blitz Tea Room & Jazz Lounge

The residents at Elm Bank Care Home in Kettering stepped back in time with a beautiful late summer afternoon at the Blitz Tea Room and Jazz Lounge in Kettering.

The sun was out and that called for an afternoon of stepping back in time, as residents visited the Blitz Tea Rooms and Jazz Lounge in Kettering.

It was amazing for all the residents as they were surrounded in unique magical memorabilia from the Blitz in the 1940’s.

The tea room is an amazing time capsule serving up delicious food, with truly outstanding service, all residents enjoyed a delightful afternoon.

Stories of the blitz in the 1940’s were shared among the residents, and with all the quirky items on display it was not long before the props were out and costumes on. All the residents enjoyed lovely cakes with a pot of tea and coffee, with milk served in delightful glass milk bottles.

Pam, a resident at Elm Bank said, “I have never been here before, and this place is truly something, I love all the little items on display and the ration books as menus. I have loved the food and I cannot wait to eat the scones that I have purchased when back at home. I will definitely be coming back here again.”

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, “It is lovely to see our residents enjoying being out in the local community, The Blitz Tea Room and Jazz Lounge, is somewhere that our residents have truly enjoyed, we have many more trips planned throughout the coming months to this delightful place.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.