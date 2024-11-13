Elm Bank Care Home residents remember the fallen on Armistice Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Elm Bank care home commemorated the signing of the Armistice Day agreement on the day that the guns finally fell silent. They joined the rest of the United Kingdom in holding a two-minute silence at the eleventh hour, on the eleventh day, of the eleventh month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents and Staff marked Armistice Day by wearing poppies and observing the national two minute silence, residents also enjoyed an amazing afternoon of music from the ‘Barrack Boys’ who delivered songs from the past.

Residents reminisced and told life stories from when they were younger, it was an emotional afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marvellous Bindura General Manager at Elm Bank care home said: “We have many residents with personal ties to the military and many who have experienced conflict either at home or abroad so it was important to us to mark November 11 and honour the contribution of everyone involved in the World Wars and in subsequent conflicts.

Residents blown away by the amazing voices of the Barrack Boys on Armistice Day

"Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities."

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.