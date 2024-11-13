Elm Bank Care Home residents remember the fallen on Armistice Day
Residents and Staff marked Armistice Day by wearing poppies and observing the national two minute silence, residents also enjoyed an amazing afternoon of music from the ‘Barrack Boys’ who delivered songs from the past.
Residents reminisced and told life stories from when they were younger, it was an emotional afternoon.
Marvellous Bindura General Manager at Elm Bank care home said: “We have many residents with personal ties to the military and many who have experienced conflict either at home or abroad so it was important to us to mark November 11 and honour the contribution of everyone involved in the World Wars and in subsequent conflicts.
"Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities."
Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.