Elm Bank care home residents go book crazy linking with local community group ‘live’

Elm Bank care home, in Kettering have linked up with local community group ‘LIVE’, Learning Independence Volunteering Employment, providing an amazing in home library for all residents. ‘LIVE’ is a specialist team that provides bespoke support to individual with learning disabilities and related barriers to community opportunities and employment.

Many residents enjoy a good book to read, however getting out to the local library for some can be a little difficult, ‘LIVE’, provide a fantastic service whereby they bring the books to Elm Bank care home. The home has a vast selection of books that consistently require a replenishment as it takes no time at all for some to get through several books a week. National ‘Book Lovers Day’, was the perfect day to establish the room to room book exchange service.

Beryl a resident at Elm Bank care home said: “It is lovely to have this service, the volunteers come to us and each week and we have the opportunity to select different reads. Not all of us can get out or want to, this is nice and so much choice. ”

Shannon Taylor from LIVE said: “We source our books through kind donations from the general public. We have our own labelling system inside of the book’s to ensure that new books are exchanged each visit.”

General Manager Marvellous Bindura said: “We’re really pleased with this new community link, the service LIVE offer is amazing, and our residents will benefit immensely from this service. Speaking to some of our lovely residents, they are all excited to either get back in to reading or for some continue with reading, perhaps looking at new authors or types of reads. Great service that made ‘Book Lovers Day’ extra special.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.