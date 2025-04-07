Elm Bank care home residents enter Barchester’s Easter cake competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The residents at Elm Bank care home in Kettering got creative with creating an Easter cake to put forward in to a Barchester Easter cake competition for the residents.

It was an opportunity for residents from all communities within the home to get together and get creative. Residents from the dementia communities got together to make a large birds nest base, which consisted of melted chocolate and cornflakes. The activity was enjoyed by many, it allowed for reminisce of times past when they were younger and had families of their own. The other community in the home got together to work on the second layer of the cake, which consisted of three soft sponge cakes. The residents enjoyed decorating the cakes with delightful Easter cake toppers and soft buttercream. Residents spent the afternoon putting their design together and what a sense of achievement was felt by all.

Tina, Activities Co-ordinator said: it was really important for us to ensure that all residents across our homes communities had the opportunity to get involved. Many of the residents at Elm Bank would have created delicious homemade Easter cakes back in the day, for some it was a first and for others it was a chance to share their knowledge. It was an afternoon of simply having lots of fun.

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said: “It is lovely to see our residents enjoying activities that enrich their lives, for some it brought back memories of when they created delicious Easter cakes and for others it was something new for them to try. To see the engagement of on the faces of the residents was heart-warming”.

Elm Bank Care Home resident enjoying the Easter Cake creations

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.