Elm Bank care home residents enjoy garden karaoke fun in the sun
We all know the impact music can have on a person’s mental wellbeing, the residents at Elm Bank, are always keen to have fun in the sun. An afternoon of pure joy was had by all with Kaleidoscope Karaoke, delivered by Becky Prendergast. The residents enjoyed the array of different props and engaged fully with letting themselves go, with singing heard all around the home gardens, it certainly was a delightful afternoon. Each song got all testing out their singing and their feet moving to old classics and new surprises. It is just simply amazing to see how music lifts spirits, creates joy and allows for all residents to reminisce on memories past.
Resident at Elm Bank said “it is wonderful, we can all sing along as the words were clear to see and the fun we had was super, especially with the props”.
Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, "Music is important to many of our residents and helps are residents in many ways, it is lovely to see the residents engaged and joining in with songs, it is so nice to be able to be outdoors in the home gardens”.
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.
