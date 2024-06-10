Elm Bank Care Home residents enjoy an evening with the famous Watoto Choir

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents from Elm Bank Care Home in Kettering enjoyed a remarkable evening out with entertainment from the Watoto Choir.

Residents Pam and Brian were delighted to attend the evening concert performed at the local St. Thomas More Catholic Primary School who opened up their doors for the famous choir and the residents of Elm Bank. In 1984 during the civil war, Gary and Marilyn Skinner planted a local church in Kampala, Uganda that spoke of hope and life to the nation. The church rescues thousands of orphaned and abandoned babies and children. The church also empowers vulnerable women and have sent over 100 children’s choirs across six nations. The choirs have met Her Majesty the Queen, performed for the president of the United States, and have visited almost every major parliament in the world.

Brian a resident at Elm Bank said, “It was simply wonderful, the stories from the young children being abounded when young and not knowing who their parents are is very sad. The evening bought back many memories for myself and my wife, the work the Choir do is amazing. It was simply a beautiful evening for us both one that we will not forget at all.”

Pam a resident at Elm Bank said, “It was just the best, the children and their stories touched us deeply and we are both grateful to have been invited, to end the night we enjoyed a lovely refreshing wine”.

The Watoto Choir, with Elm Bank Care Home Residents

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager at Elm Bank said: “It was an evening that our lovely residents Pam and Brian will not forget. The choir was outstanding, the children all had stories to share, and St. Thomas More Catholic Primary School opened their doors both for the choir and our residents. Pam and Brian sang along to the songs and they certainly were lost in the moment. Thank you from all at Elm Bank to both the school and the choir for inviting us for an unforgettable evening.”