Elm Bank care home residents encounter magnificent birds of prey

Residents at Elm Bank Care Home captivated with the spectacular birds of prey

The staff and residents at Elm Bank care home in Kettering welcomed Jason from Falconry UK to their home for an afternoon learning all about the magnificent birds of prey.

Elm Bank care home residents and staff wanted to have something unique, Jason from falconry UK certainly provided a unique experience for all with his extensive range of Birds of Prey including…Vultures, Eagles, Falcons, Hawks and Owls. The residents were absolutely blown away with the afternoon, not only did Jason provide an interesting educational talk around all the birds, it was an extremely interactive session for all. The residents were captivated with all the facts and for many it was the first time being up close to a bird and having the chance to actually hold a bird was simply spectacular.

Tina, Activities Co-ordinator at Elm Bank care home, commented: “It is very important here at the home for all our residents to experience meaningful activities and to be able to offer these experiences to our residents is vital allowing us to enrich their lives. Jason certainly had everyone engaged, we all learnt so much about the amazing birds, and he provided a fantastic hands on experience for all the residents to actually get up close and handle the magnificent birds. The residents wish to have Jason back in the summer time, which we will do so for an outdoor event in the homes beautiful enclosed grounds.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Jason from Falconry UK with brave Elm Bank Care Home in Kettering resident.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.