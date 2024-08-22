Elm Bank care home resident becomes 'resident head gardner'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Elm Bank care home always encourages its residents to enjoy meaningful life enriching activities that allow residents to be the best they can and enjoy life to the fullest. Resident Brian has always had a love of gardening prior to moving in to Elm Bank, and since his arrival his passion of gardening has blossomed. Brian has created a wonderful space for all to enjoy that he tends to everyday with enthusiasm.
Resident Brian said, “I have always loved gardening, I am more of a fruit and veg man, but since coming here to stay, I have had the opportunity to learn about flowers. I have been out to get myself books and have learnt so much about new plants. I really enjoy the garden and I am really proud to have been given the title of ‘Resident Head Gardener.”
General Manager Marvellous at Elm Bank said: “Our garden is a much loved space, residents really enjoy watching the changes throughout the seasons. Brian really has transformed the space and really made it colourful with beautiful flowers for all to enjoy. We pride ourselves on providing meaningful life enriching experiences for all our residents”
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.