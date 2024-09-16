Elm Bank care home marks Housekeeping Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents at Elm Bank care home in Kettering, run by Barchester Healthcare, are celebrating Housekeeping Week, which takes place from September 8-14. Residents wanted to thank all the wonderful housekeeping staff at the home, whose hard work and dedication make a real difference to the lives of those living there.

Housekeeping Week is an annual event held every year during September. The week is dedicated to recognising the efforts of hard-working housekeeping staff around the world.

Residents and staff reminisced about how housekeeping has changed during their lifetime, residents talked about when they first got domestic appliances such as washing machines and vacuum cleaners, and how their lives were changed by advances in technology over the years.

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said: “It is so wonderful to be able to celebrate Housekeeping Week and thank our fantastic staff for all that they do with lovely treats. Everyone here appreciates the hard work that has to be done to keep our home lovely and clean for all to enjoy.

Elm Bank Care Home, Celebrating Housekeeping Week 2024

