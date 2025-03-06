Elm Bank care home has a flippin’ fun Pancake Day

Pancake Day fun at Elm Bank Care Home in Kettering

The staff and residents at Elm Bank care home in Kettering were flipping pancakes all afternoon in preparation for their annual Shrove Tuesday Pancake Day celebrations.

Elm Bank care home marked this year’s Pancake Day with pancake flipping and of course, enjoying delicious pancakes!, head chef at the home, flipped more than 100 pancakes, serving them up with sweet and savoury fillings for all the eager residents and staff.

Head Chef said: “My secret to the best pancakes is all in the whipping. Give it some elbow grease when mixing the batter and you’ll get perfect pancakes every time. I enjoy experimenting with the fillings – the residents’ favourites are the good old fashioned lemon and sugar!”

Tina, Activities Co-ordinator at Elm Bank care home, commented: “We absolutely love Pancake Day, it takes the residents back to their childhood when they used to have pancakes and they would wait in turn for ages hoping the batter would stretch to another. We’ve had so much fun reminiscing and sharing favourite recipes for fillings with all the residents and the pancake flipping was tremendous fun for all.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.