Elm Bank Care Home celebrates the 80th anniversary of D-Day
The residents enjoyed the beautiful songs of the past, with eyes closed and smiles the residents all sang along.
Residents reminisced about their memories of the time, sharing stories and enjoying each other’s company whilst listening to the wonderful live performance. For many residents it was a time in their lives that meant so much, being able to share stories was important to all.
Marvellous Bindura, General Manager at Elm Bank said: “Many of our residents can remember the time around D-Day, and sharing thoughts with each other was a beautiful experience, the music was amazing, and it certainly got everyone singing. Another afternoon of reminisce has already been planned to mark the important day in history.”
Brian a resident at Elm Bank said, “It was wonderful, the music was simply the best, the D-Dollies sang all the songs we loved back in the day and still do, simply perfect, a lovely afternoon.”
Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.