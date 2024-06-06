Elm Bank Care Home celebrates the 80th anniversary of D-Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Elm Bank care home in Kettering marked the 80TH anniversary of D-Day in style by having an afternoon of music from the fabulous D-Dollies.

The residents enjoyed the beautiful songs of the past, with eyes closed and smiles the residents all sang along.

Residents reminisced about their memories of the time, sharing stories and enjoying each other’s company whilst listening to the wonderful live performance. For many residents it was a time in their lives that meant so much, being able to share stories was important to all.

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager at Elm Bank said: “Many of our residents can remember the time around D-Day, and sharing thoughts with each other was a beautiful experience, the music was amazing, and it certainly got everyone singing. Another afternoon of reminisce has already been planned to mark the important day in history.”

Brian a resident at Elm Bank said, “It was wonderful, the music was simply the best, the D-Dollies sang all the songs we loved back in the day and still do, simply perfect, a lovely afternoon.”