Elm Bank care home celebrates the 79th anniversary of VE Day
The home was decorated in red, white and blue and staff dressed up in their 1940s-inspired glad rags and enjoyed an afternoon of music from the Land Army Annies.
Head chef Sharntelle whipped up a delicious selection of freshly-baked biscuits, scones and cakes, for the occasion, all washed down with pots of tea.
Residents reminisced about their memories of VE Day whilst listening to the wonderful live performance, and the weather was superb for the occasion.
Marvellous Bindura, General Manager at Elm Bank said: “Many of our residents can remember the end of the war and we all know what it meant for our country so we wanted to celebrate the date and listen to our resident’s memories of the war and the experiences they lived through, the music was amazing, it certainly got everyone singing”.
Pam, a resident at Elm Bank said, “It was wonderful to reminisce and to celebrate with all the staff and residents here, the singers were very good, we’ve all had such fun and lots of cake!.”
