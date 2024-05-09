Elm Bank care home celebrates the 79th anniversary of VE Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Elm Bank care home in Kettering marked the anniversary of Victory in Europe Day in style by throwing a 1940s afternoon tea party to remember.

The home was decorated in red, white and blue and staff dressed up in their 1940s-inspired glad rags and enjoyed an afternoon of music from the Land Army Annies.

Head chef Sharntelle whipped up a delicious selection of freshly-baked biscuits, scones and cakes, for the occasion, all washed down with pots of tea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents reminisced about their memories of VE Day whilst listening to the wonderful live performance, and the weather was superb for the occasion.

VE Day Joy

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager at Elm Bank said: “Many of our residents can remember the end of the war and we all know what it meant for our country so we wanted to celebrate the date and listen to our resident’s memories of the war and the experiences they lived through, the music was amazing, it certainly got everyone singing”.

Pam, a resident at Elm Bank said, “It was wonderful to reminisce and to celebrate with all the staff and residents here, the singers were very good, we’ve all had such fun and lots of cake!.”