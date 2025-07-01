Elm Bank care home celebrates it’s dedicated carers during Carers Week

The residents and staff at Elm Bank care home in Kettering participated the nationwide recognition of ‘Carers Week', which is celebrated every year in June.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carers Week is a vital initiative that shines a light on all the unseen efforts of carers around the UK. Elm Bank care home celebrated a powerful reminder to not only support their carers but also foster an environment where their dedication is continually celebrated. The celebrations at Elm Bank during Carers Week served as a heartfelt tribute to the amazing individuals who dedicate their lives caring for others. To mark the occasion, staff received lovely boxes of chocolates as a token of profound gratitude for the tireless work and compassionate care that they provide to residents every single day.

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, “Our carers are the backbone of Elm Bank care home, their dedication goes far beyond their duties. They not only provide physical care they provide emotional support and create a sense of family for all our residents here”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank Care Home in Kettering celebrates Carers Week

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.