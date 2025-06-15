Elm Bank care home brings London Fashion Week to Kettering with exclusive pop-up shop

Anne and Julie from 'Count down Cares', pop up shop, comes to Elm Bank Care Home in Kettering

The residents and staff at Elm Bank care home in Kettering were treated to a truly unique and glamorous experience as they hosted their very own London Fashion Week pop-up shop.

Residents welcomed Anne and Julie from ‘Count down Cares’, who have been bringing fashion to care homes and surrounding communities for over 12 years. Anne and Julie’s passion for style and their devoted commitment to reaching diverse communities shone through as they transformed a section of Elm Bank care home in to a treasure trove of delightful clothes.

Tina, Activities Co-ordinator said, “The residents had a truly wonderful time browsing through the racks of colourful clothes, all within the comfort of their homes surroundings. It was lovely to see residents discussing colours, patterns and reminiscing about their own fashion choices throughout their lives. It was not just about the clothes, it was about the joy and the fun residents had, the chance for them to indulge in some personal pampering and self-expression. I think that it is important to say that even within the confines of a care home life can be lived with flair and fashion.”

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager at Elm Bank said: “It is lovely to see everyone together, and celebrating London Fashion Week was important here at the home, and to have Anne and Julie bring the whole shopping experience to Elm Bank was brilliant.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.