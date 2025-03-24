Eid-ul-fitr prayer preparation 2025 at Corby Central Masjid

Corby Central Masjid

If the crescent moon is spotted on the 29th night of Ramadan i.e. March 29, 2025, Eid will fall on March 30 however, if the moon remains unseen, Ramadan will complete 30 days and Eid will be celebrated on Monday 31st March 2025 in Corby, Northamptonshire. This year Corby Muslim Association (CMA) have arranged two Eid-ul-fitr Jamat (Prayers) at the Corby Central Masjid and top floor.

1st Eid -Ul-Fitr Jamat at 9:30am which will be led by Emran Ahmed (Principal of Corby Evening Madrasah) 2nd Eid -Ul-Fitr Jamat as follows at 10:30am (Bayan) and led by Hafiz Abdul Hasib (Assistant Imam of Corby Central Masjid)

For further information:

Corby Central Masjid 33 Stuart Road Corby NN17 1RL

• Sisters facilities are available for Eid -Ul-Fitr Salah.

• Please make sure that you bring your own Musalla (Prayer mat) which you might need for the top floor of CMA.

• Please car share if possible to avoid the traffic.

• Please do not park your vehicle in the public's driveway or on the footpath.

• Please respect the neighbours and other road users.

• Please do not double park outside the Masjid.

• Additional parking spaces are available at old police station car park inside the large blue gate.

• Zakat-Al Fitr must be paid before the Eid -Ul-Fitr Jamat.

Eyusuf Chaudhury (Chairman of Corby Muslim Association) said "as the community is growing larger and on the safety measures Home Office provided security officers who will be assisting you if required".

"We CMA management committee also looking forward to having your strong cooperation with us in the best interest of the Corby Central Masjid."

Finally the chairman wishes everyone Happy Eid-Ul-Fitr Mubarak and May Allah (SWT) accept your prayers and shower His blessings upon you. Ameen"