Eid Fête at Corby Central Masjid

Saturday 12th April 2025, a joyful celebration of Eid Fête at the top floor of Corby Central Masjid on Stuart Road.

Approximately 200+ people gathered to enjoy good vibes, and delicious food, including non Muslim.

This occasion was especially cheerful with friends and family. More than 15 stalls with Biryanis, Sweets, Cakes, Samosas, Pakora, Karak Chai (tea) provided by Mohammed Mujibur Rahman (Secretary of CMA) and all other traditional foodstuffs. There was also clothes, Abayas, Hena, Kids toys and personalised merch and more.

Eyusuf Chaudhury Chairman of Corby Muslim Association (CMA) said: "It was a beautifulness of unity that brings people closer to each other. I would like to thank Shelly Ullah (Women Coordinator of CMA) and rest of the members including Security officer Ryan Smith for showing their effort to making today's event very successful and enjoyable.

He also said: "This is only the beginning to start with. In the future it will merge into a larger number".

Finally chairman Eyusuf Chaudhury expressed his greatness to the Corby Town Mayor Cllr William Colquhoun and his wife, Liz Colquhoun for joining the Eid Fête.