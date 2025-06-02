East Midlands working adults get less than 14 days of 'me time' a year

Half of Brits living in the East Midlands get just 14 days of ‘me time’ a year, according to new research.

A new study of working adults by UK bus operator Stagecoach found that whilst the average time Brits get is 62 minutes per day, a large proportion of Brits living in the East Midlands get less than 30 minutes, accounting for just over 7 days of ‘me time’ a year.

It’s vital for those in full-time work to secure enough time for themselves, and without their ‘me time’, 17% of local people say they get slightly irritable or uneasy at work, whilst 22% say they become very stressed and overwhelmed.

According to the research, more than 82% of workers across the East Midlands say their commute is vitally important when it comes to getting in their ‘me time’ and with the average commute now lasting an hour a day, utilising it could actually double Brits’ ‘me time’ in a year.

Debra Goodwin

Given these findings, Stagecoach East Midlands is calling for working Brits to boost their ‘me time’ by using the bus for their commutes – giving them time and headspace back.

Debra Goodwin, Chief Commercial Officer at Stagecoach, said: “In today’s non-stop world, taking time out to think, relax or even breathe is now more important than ever. One week of ‘me time’ a year simply isn’t enough.

“According to our research, working Brits can double their ‘me time’, simply by using the bus on their commute. So let someone else do the driving, press pause on your day and scroll, read, listen, or just stare out of the window for a bit on your ‘me time’ machine.”

In a world where mental wellness and burnout are becoming hot topics, the importance of ‘me time’ is arguably more important than ever. When asked how they would use more me time if they had it, over 32% of Brits in the East Midlands said they would choose to rest or sleep.

Stagecoach’s own usage data shows more people could already be searching to increase their ‘me time’ moments. Journey volumes have continued to rise this year, with a marked uplift in recent months. In fact, March 2025 saw the highest usage of the year so far, reinforcing the idea that more people are turning to public transport not just out of necessity, but as a deliberate choice for convenience, calm, and a rare moment of disconnect.

With more time on the bus, Brits said they would use the time to themselves to do anything but talk to others.

Top Ten Bus Activities in the East Midlands

Scrolling on social media (36%) Listening to music or podcasts (29%) Just chilling / doing nothing (29%) Online shopping or browsing (27%) Playing mobile games (25%) People watching (22%) Daydreaming or deep thinking (22%) Catching up on messages or DMs (22%) Watching Netflix or YouTube (22%) Catching up on emails (19%)