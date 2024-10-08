East Midlands ticket fraud reports rise by 43%

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As Oasis have recently announced their seismic reunion tour, research conducted by Lucia has revealed a shocking rise in ticket fraud reports.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Freedom of Information request sent by Lucia to Action Fraud revealed that ticket fraud reports have risen by 43% in the East Midlands from 2021 to 2023.

Northamptonshire Police saw the biggest surge in ticket fraud reports (90%), although it was the only county that actually saw a decrease between 2022 and 2023. Leicestershire Police came second (44%), and Nottinghamshire Police closely followed in third (43%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police Force Area 2021 2022 2023 Percentage Increase Northamptonshire 39 132 74 90% Leicestershire 79 100 114 44% Nottinghamshire 82 92 118 43% Derbyshire 61 69 77 26% Lincolnshire 48 51 60 25%

Woman With Credit Card Using Landline Phone

Lincolnshire Police saw the smallest increase overall (25%).

Looking at the demographic details of the reports made from 2021 to May 2024 in the East Midlands, 686 came from females, 557 came from males and 163 were classed as unknown. Altogether a staggering 49% were females.

Police Force Female Male Unknown Northamptonshire Police 168 92 30 Nottinghamshire Police 162 128 49 Leicestershire Police 132 159 50 Derbyshire Constabulary 128 106 19 Lincolnshire Police 96 72 15

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Interestingly Leicestershire was the only county that had more reports from male victims than female victims.

Looking at the victim age group statistics, the most common age group that were victims in the East Midlands were aged 20-29 overall.

Sadly, 6 victims in the region were children aged between 0-9.

Across the entire region 106 victims were children/young adults aged under 19 years of age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moving onto the monetary details, the East Midlands had an average loss of £707 between 2021 and May 2024 which are the latest up to date figures.

In terms of police forces, Leicestershire Police saw the highest overall average loss (£949), Derbyshire Constabulary was second (£813), and Northamptonshire Police was third (£665).

Police Force 2021 2022 2023 2024 Overall Average Leicestershire Police £732 £822 £832 £1,846 £949 Derbyshire Constabulary £518 £1,041 £848 £805 £813 Northamptonshire Police £691 £627 £732 £641 £665 Nottinghamshire Police £331 £547 £715 £783 £586 Lincolnshire Police £297 £319 £490 £526 £396

Lincolnshire Police had the lowest average loss in the region with £396.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When considering the highest loss, Derbyshire Constabulary was at the top reporting a loss of £25,000. Leicestershire Police had the second-highest loss (£23,170) and Northamptonshire Police came third reporting a loss of £20,000.

Police Force 2021 2022 2023 2024 Highest Loss Derbyshire Constabulary £9,055 £25,000 £15,740 £5,873 £25,000 Leicestershire Police £6,000 £11,506 £6,940 £23,170 £23,170 Northamptonshire Police £2,800 £20,000 £6,500 £5,500 £20,000 Nottinghamshire Police £2,181 £4,921 £12,000 £6,800 £12,000 Lincolnshire Police £2,613 £2,481 £3,250 £2,236 £3,250

Speaking on the findings, Georgina Pellant from Lucia said, “these findings are really shocking.

“It’s really easy to fall victim, all it takes is a small drop in focus, maybe a busy day, or you’re feeling tired, and you can lose a lot of money, no matter how fraud savvy you are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fact that children, under the age of 10, are also falling victim means we don’t just have to be mindful of our own activities, but also our family and even kids.

“I urge people to be careful, always think twice, use trusted sources, never rush, and remember, if something sounds too good to be true, it most often is.”