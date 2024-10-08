East Midlands ticket fraud reports rise by 43%

By Alex Brown
Contributor
Published 8th Oct 2024, 12:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
As Oasis have recently announced their seismic reunion tour, research conducted by Lucia has revealed a shocking rise in ticket fraud reports.

A Freedom of Information request sent by Lucia to Action Fraud revealed that ticket fraud reports have risen by 43% in the East Midlands from 2021 to 2023.

Northamptonshire Police saw the biggest surge in ticket fraud reports (90%), although it was the only county that actually saw a decrease between 2022 and 2023. Leicestershire Police came second (44%), and Nottinghamshire Police closely followed in third (43%).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police Force Area

2021

2022

2023

Percentage Increase

Northamptonshire

39

132

74

90%

Leicestershire

79

100

114

44%

Nottinghamshire

82

92

118

43%

Derbyshire

61

69

77

26%

Lincolnshire

48

51

60

25%
Woman With Credit Card Using Landline PhoneWoman With Credit Card Using Landline Phone
Woman With Credit Card Using Landline Phone

Lincolnshire Police saw the smallest increase overall (25%).

Looking at the demographic details of the reports made from 2021 to May 2024 in the East Midlands, 686 came from females, 557 came from males and 163 were classed as unknown. Altogether a staggering 49% were females.

Police Force

Female

Male

Unknown

Northamptonshire Police

168

92

30

Nottinghamshire Police

162

128

49

Leicestershire Police

132

159

50

Derbyshire Constabulary

128

106

19

Lincolnshire Police

96

72

15
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Interestingly Leicestershire was the only county that had more reports from male victims than female victims.

Looking at the victim age group statistics, the most common age group that were victims in the East Midlands were aged 20-29 overall.

Sadly, 6 victims in the region were children aged between 0-9.

Across the entire region 106 victims were children/young adults aged under 19 years of age.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Moving onto the monetary details, the East Midlands had an average loss of £707 between 2021 and May 2024 which are the latest up to date figures.

In terms of police forces, Leicestershire Police saw the highest overall average loss (£949), Derbyshire Constabulary was second (£813), and Northamptonshire Police was third (£665).

Police Force

2021

2022

2023

2024

Overall Average

Leicestershire Police

£732

£822

£832

£1,846

£949

Derbyshire Constabulary

£518

£1,041

£848

£805

£813

Northamptonshire Police

£691

£627

£732

£641

£665

Nottinghamshire Police

£331

£547

£715

£783

£586

Lincolnshire Police

£297

£319

£490

£526

£396

Lincolnshire Police had the lowest average loss in the region with £396.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When considering the highest loss, Derbyshire Constabulary was at the top reporting a loss of £25,000. Leicestershire Police had the second-highest loss (£23,170) and Northamptonshire Police came third reporting a loss of £20,000.

Police Force

2021

2022

2023

2024

Highest Loss

Derbyshire Constabulary

£9,055

£25,000

£15,740

£5,873

£25,000

Leicestershire Police

£6,000

£11,506

£6,940

£23,170

£23,170

Northamptonshire Police

£2,800

£20,000

£6,500

£5,500

£20,000

Nottinghamshire Police

£2,181

£4,921

£12,000

£6,800

£12,000

Lincolnshire Police

£2,613

£2,481

£3,250

£2,236

£3,250

Speaking on the findings, Georgina Pellant from Lucia said, “these findings are really shocking.

“It’s really easy to fall victim, all it takes is a small drop in focus, maybe a busy day, or you’re feeling tired, and you can lose a lot of money, no matter how fraud savvy you are.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The fact that children, under the age of 10, are also falling victim means we don’t just have to be mindful of our own activities, but also our family and even kids.

“I urge people to be careful, always think twice, use trusted sources, never rush, and remember, if something sounds too good to be true, it most often is.”

Related topics:Northamptonshire PoliceEast MidlandsOasisLeicestershire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice