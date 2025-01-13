'Early bird' 50 per cent entry fee sale at Race For Life Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Broadcaster and DJ Adele Roberts is urging people to kick start the New Year by signing up for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life.

The charity’s much-loved events, which raise funds for life-saving research, are returning to hundreds of venues across the UK this spring and summer, including Northampton. Anyone who joins in January can claim 50 per cent off the entry fee as part of a special ‘early bird’ sale by using the code RACE25NY.

Every year, around 28,800 people are diagnosed with cancer in the East Midlands**. Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - moving closer to a world where everyone can live longer, better lives free from the fear of the disease. The Race for Life events will take place at Abington Park on the weekend 12/13 July 2025

Inspirational Adele Roberts was successfully treated for bowel cancer in 2021 and now lives with a stoma* which she affectionately refers to as ‘Audrey.’ Just 18 months after completing surgery and chemotherapy, Adele set a Guinness World Record in London as the fastest woman to complete a marathon with an ileostomy.

Race for Life participants take part in the warm up

Now she’s on a mission to conquer all six World Major Marathons including Berlin, Chicago, New York, Tokyo, Boston and London to raise funds for Cancer Research UK and the Attitude Mag Foundation. She is aiming to set the record for the fastest combined time for anyone with a stoma. And closer to home, Adele is inspired to Race for Life by her sister Lois Roberts. Adele said: “I Race for Life because of my little sister Lois.

“Within the space of two years, my Auntie Ann had lost our Uncle Phil to cancer and then had to go through it herself- without her husband. Lois wanted to do Race for Life in tribute to Auntie Ann and Uncle Phil and to give back to the organisations that’d helped them. And she’s inspired me to do the same.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, raises millions of pounds every year across the UK to help beat cancer by funding crucial research. Patrick Keely, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in the East Midlands, said: “No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for. “Sadly nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime but all of us can help beat it. We’re proud that Race for Life has already helped double survival rates in the UK. Every penny raised at Race for Life truly makes a difference and powers progress.

“We’d love for as many people as possible to join us at Race for Life. There is an event for everyone and we mean everyone. Our events are strictly non-competitive which means everyone can have a go- and love every minute. There’s no pressure to finish in a certain time, just give it what you can. Lace up and join in.

There is also a chance to take part in Pretty Muddy

“January is the perfect time to commit to getting a little more active. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, in it for the medals or just for the fun of fundraising, there is a place for everyone.”

Since it began in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life, funding 30 years of hope and progress.

Cancer Research UK funded scientists led the development of the Human Papillomavirus Virus vaccine, which is expected to prevent almost 90 per cent of cervical cancers in the UK. The charity also funded many large clinical trials looking at the effectiveness of the drug tamoxifen and the research shaped the way the drug is used to treat breast cancer today. Cancer Research UK played a leading role in the development of abiraterone - a drug that gives men with advanced prostate cancer more time with their friends and family.

Andy Curran, Chief Executive of Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, said: “We are incredibly proud to continue as headline sponsor for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, with the opportunity to encourage participation across the country. “By working to raise funds for life-saving research, we can move towards a future where people live longer and healthier lives, free from the fear of cancer.”

To enter, visit raceforlife.org. For more Race for Life events visit https://raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org/.