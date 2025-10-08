Drop-in events to support baby loss awareness week

Baby Loss Awareness Week marks a time for everyone in the baby loss community and beyond to come together, to honour the memory of much-loved and missed babies, and raise awareness of pregnancy and baby loss.

This October, Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT) is proud to support Baby Loss Awareness Week, which takes place from Thursday 9thOctober to Wednesday 15th October.

On Wednesday 15 October, NHFT’s Maternal Loss Psychology Service team will be available at Northampton General Hospital and Kettering General Hospital for informal drop-in sessions. These are open to anyone – whether you’re seeking support, want to learn more or simply wish to connect.

Community Matters

Visitors can speak with the team about available mental health services and learn about support after loss and during future pregnancies.

If you need support, or know someone who does, or would just like to find out more about service – drop by for some advice and information. The friendly team would love to see you there.

Where are the drop-ins?

There’s no need to book, visit us on Wednesday 15 October, between 10.30am and 1pm at:

Northampton General Hospital, Area L, Maternity Day Unit, Cliftonville, Northampton, NN1 5BD

Kettering General Hospital Maternity Ward, Rockingham Wing, Antenatal Outpatients, Rothwell Road, Kettering, NN16 8UZ

Dr Kirsty Harris, Consultant Clinical Psychologist said:

“The loss of a baby during pregnancy, birth or shortly afterwards is a difficult time for families and they sometimes need support from specialist services to navigate their grief. Grieving is unique to each person, it’s deeply personal and can affect people in different ways. Grieving the loss of a baby or pregnancy can feel different to grief we might have experienced in the past and many people tell us they feel isolated and alone during this time.

“Baby Loss Awareness Week is an opportunity for anyone touched by baby loss to come together, share experiences and remind those affected by baby loss that they are not alone. There is a wide range of support available including Northamptonshire’s Maternal Loss Psychology Service. This service offers psychological interventions to people whose mental health is impacted by the loss of their baby or pregnancy beyond what is expected from grief. This can include depression, post-traumatic stress disorder or severe anxiety. If you or someone you know needs help following baby loss, please reach out to services who will be able to work with you to find the right service to meet your needs.

“Please do drop-by and speak to us on Wednesday 15 October if you can, we will be at Kettering General Hospital and Northampton General Hospital. This is an opportunity to have an informal chat and learn more about services available in Northamptonshire. There’s no need to book and we would love to meet you. Our friendly team is here to listen, guide, and help.”

For more information about the Maternal Loss Psychology Service visit www.nhft.nhs.uk/maternal-loss

Northamptonshire Healthcare provide more than 240 NHS services across the county - as well as some specialist services in bordering and nearby counties. This includes mental health services, community healthcare services and services for children such as school nurses.