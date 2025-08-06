Driving Miss Daisy Rushden is now on the road

Daisy Chain

Say hello to Martin, the newest addition to the Daisy family. After 11 years running a hospitality business in New Zealand and leading community tourism, Martin returned home with one mission: to make a difference in Rushden.

My name is Martin and I’m joining the Driving Miss Daisy network after 11 transformative years in New Zealand, where I operated a successful customer-facing business, held leadership roles in the tourism sector, and witnessed the profound impact of this franchise in supporting communities.

I’ve lived with Spinocerebellar Ataxia for many years, a condition that has shaped my perspective on mobility and independence.

My 77-year-old mother also faces similar challenges, which has deepened my understanding of the needs of the elderly and less mobile.

This personal connection drives my passion for Driving Miss Daisy, as I’ve seen how its unique blend of safe, reliable transport and companionship can transform lives.

Before returning to the UK, I spent 11 years in New Zealand, where I owned and operated a boutique hospitality business.

While in New Zealand, I observed Driving Miss Daisy’s dominance, where it has become the number one companion driving service. The franchise’s success there—coupled with its growth in the UK convinced me that this was the right opportunity to get involved in back home with my family.

Bookings now open!