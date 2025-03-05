Driver in Rushden street wanted by police after incident of affray

A driver in Rushden is being sought by police after they got out of their car, shouted and made threats.

The incident happened on Sunday, March 2, between 9.45pm and 10pm when a car reversed into St James Close, Rushden.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident of affray.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened on Sunday, March 2, between 9.45pm and 10pm, when a car reversed into the close and an unknown person got out of the vehicle and began shouting and making threats.

St James' Close Rushden/ GoogleSt James' Close Rushden/ Google
St James' Close Rushden/ Google

“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

“Please quote incident number 25000123417 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.”

