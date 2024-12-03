Dozens of local charities and volunteers celebrated at Annual Awards event hosted by Northamptonshire Community Foundation

Deep Roots Tall Trees Choir closed the awards ceremony

On Thursday 28th November, Northamptonshire Community Foundation hosted their Annual Awards event at the Royal Theatre.

Headline sponsored by Scott Bader, the event celebrated dozens of small, grassroots charities and dedicated volunteers from across Northamptonshire, with awards being handed out across nine categories:

Building Better Communities, Celebrating Culture and Heritage, Excellence in Education, Happy and Healthy Communities, Tackling Inequalities, the High Sheriff’s Initiative Award, Lady Juliet Townsend Award for Volunteering, Avon Inspirational Woman Award and the David Laing CBE Young People Poetry Award.

The foundation team are also celebrating their largest grant-making year; during the 2023/24 financial year, they awarded more than £2.9 million in grants to charities, community organisations and volunteer-led groups supporting the county’s most vulnerable residents.

African Youth Arise opened the awards ceremony

Rachel McGrath, Chief Executive of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: “Our annual awards evening is a true highlight, a moment to celebrate and honour the dedication, resilience, and kindness of those who make an enduring difference. It’s also our chance to say a heartfelt thank you to the generous donors, sponsors, and partners whose support has made this a milestone year—our largest ever in grant awards. A special thank you to our Headline sponsor Scott Bader and all our sponsors who believe in making a positive difference to our local communities.”

“I am absolutely thrilled to announce this year’s award winners.”

Building Better Communities Award This award is for groups running projects that build and strengthen their local communities.

Winner: South Northants Volunteer Bureau (SNVB), for hosting their Volunteer Awards ceremony to honour the people who give up their time to support their local community, and to show them how valued they are.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation Annual Awards 2024

Celebrating Culture and Heritage Award This award is for groups hosting accessible arts, culture or heritage activities for all that uplift the civic pride of Northamptonshire.

Winner: Bardic Chair Northampton, which exists to promote the art of the spoken word. The Bardic Picnic was an all-day family friendly festival featuring local bands, theatre and circus skills, attended by 500 people and supported by 49 volunteers.

Excellence in Education Award This award is for groups that are providing educational projects that support learning across the county.

Winner: Free 2 Talk CIC run activities that give young people a voice and include understanding of children's rights, the difficulties of transition from primary to secondary school, and communicating how young people can co-produce services and raise social issues.

Happy and Healthy Communities Award This award is for groups working to ensure good health and wellbeing amongst Northamptonshire residents.

Winner: Dementia Sings Out, a charity that hosts weekly singing sessions for Wellingborough residents living with dementia, and their carers. The 90-minute sessions are hosted by a choir master and end with the opportunity to socialise over tea and coffee.

Tackling Inequalities Award This award is for groups that are working to promote equity, tackle disadvantage and support marginalised communities across Northamptonshire.

Winner: Born to Shine, for their Autism Swim project which supported 48 children with Autism to learn the basics of swimming and water safety, with staff who were trained and had an STA Autism Swim qualification.

Northamptonshire High Sheriff’s Initiative Award This award is for groups working to tackle knife crime, reduce crime rates and support vulnerable young families.

Winner: Basketball Northants, for their Carry a Basketball, not a Blade initiative, which saw professional basketball player Andre Arissol run workshops in local schools that addressed issues of knife crime and provided the opportunity to instead engage in healthy sports activities.

Lady Juliet Townsend Award for Volunteering This award is for individuals who give their time, energy and kindness to make a difference in their community.

Winner: Alan Mason, who is a dedicated volunteer for Wellingborough-based charity Dementia Sings Out.

Avon Inspirational Woman Award This award is for the inspirational women of the voluntary sector, who make outstanding contributions to the charities and community groups they support.

Winner: Sam Brown, who supports Free2Talk CIC to create safe learning environments for young people.

David Laing CBE Young People Poetry Award This award was launched in memory of David Laing CBE; beneficiaries and volunteers from foundation-funded charities and community groups were invited to enter a poem relating to the theme, Loving, Living Life.

Winner: Jaiya Paul, aged 11, for their beautiful poem Live Your Life Right.