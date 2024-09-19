Down the (middle) aisle: Local couple saves thousands on wedding flowers by going to Aldi

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A savvy bride and groom from Northamptonshire have saved thousands on their wedding day by heading to their favourite supermarket, Aldi, for all their flowers.

Rachel Pishhorn and Tom Jolley from Weldon estimate they saved up to £2,000 on their big day by opting for flowers from Aldi to make their own wedding bouquets and decorations.

The thrifty couple put their creative skills to the test, using Aldi’s Beautiful Blooms Large Mixed Bouquets priced at just £5.99 to make eight wedding bouquets for the bridesmaids, alongside £2.39 Carnations and £2.79 Chrysanthemums to make a personalised bouquet for the bride.

With the addition of £2.25 Alstroemeria and the £4.99 Rose Duo Bouquet, they were also able to make floral arrangements to dress their wedding tables and even used dried petals to make their own wedding confetti – saving the bargain-loving couple even more money.

Rachel and Tom celebrate their big day with flowers from Aldi

Bride, Rachel, got in touch with Aldi ahead of the big day to say thank you to the supermarket for helping them to cut their wedding costs, with all the arrangements costing just £200 from the supermarket.

Upon hearing of the couple’s wedding plans and their love for Aldi, the supermarket decided to cover the cost of the flowers, gifting them to Rachel and Tom as a wedding present.

Rachel Pishhorn, a Teacher from Weldon, said: “We were shocked to find out how much it cost to get married and there are so many little things like flowers which can cost thousands.

“Aldi is our favourite supermarket and I regularly buy bouquets there which last for well over a week, so I thought why not get our wedding flowers from Aldi too?

“We were so happy with our beautiful wedding flowers and for the team to go the extra mile and cover the cost for us. It made it extra special.”

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi, said: “As the UK’s cheapest supermarket, we’re proud to be able to help customers celebrate all life’s special moments by providing high quality products at the most affordable prices.

“It’s always wonderful to hear how we’re saving our customers money and when we heard Rachel and Tom’s story, we knew we wanted to do something special for their big day and share a special Aldi wedding gift!”

Aldi’s flower supplier, JZ Flowers, began supplying fresh flowers to the supermarket in 1995. The partnership has continued to go from strength to strength over the years, with JZ Flowers’ products now sold in all Aldi stores across the country.

Aldi offers a wide range of other beautiful British blooms, including seasonal picks such as Sunflowers, Gypsophila, Asters, Gladioli and Campanula.

The supermarket also offers a selection of premium mixed bouquets for just £9.99 - perfect for the wedding season and special occasions.