Double the Donations, Double the Memories; The Core at Corby Cube’s annual fundraising campaign is supported by The Big Give for one week only

Donations to The Core at Corby Cube’s annual Make a Memory campaign can be doubled for one week only, thanks to the Big Give.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Corby theatre are taking part in the Big Give Christmas Challenge to raise £5000 between Tue 3 – Tue 10 December; the funds will enable children and their families to attend this year’s family pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk who wouldn’t otherwise be able to and make memories that will last a lifetime.

Donations to Make A Memory via the Big Give website during Giving Week will be generously matched by Northamptonshire Community Foundation and The Reed Foundation during the campaign, meaning your money can support twice as many children this Christmas and throughout 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 2018, Make a Memory has spread festive cheer to over 400 children and their families, making it possible for them to attend a Christmas event at The Core at Corby Cube. Looking to make 2024 their biggest fundraising year yet, the venue hope to raise enough funds to support even more children and young people throughout the year by supporting ongoing bursary scheme, a programme that offers free places in their weekly drama classes to those in need, ensuring that access to the arts is accessible to all.

Make A Memory and BigGive

Joe Flavin, Director at The Core said: “We are delighted to have been accepted onto The Big Give, Christmas fundraising challenge this year. We try to make the arts as accessible as possible but in an economic environment that is becoming increasingly challenging which unfortunately often means that young people from disadvantaged backgrounds miss out. The funds raise, help us to alleviate some of the barriers to attendance and make a big difference to the families that need the arts the most.”

Northamptonshire Community Foundation CEO, Rachel McGrath said: “This festive season, we are truly delighted to continue our support as an annual donor for The Core at Corby Cube’s Make a Memory appeal. Through this heartfelt initiative, we are helping to bring the magic of theatre to children, young people, families, and carers who might otherwise miss out on these unforgettable experiences. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to make an even greater impact this year. Our donation will be eligible for matching through the Big Give campaign in early December, allowing our support to go even further. Join us in helping our incredible theatre partner create lasting memories for local families—memories that will be cherished for years to come.”

Individuals and organisations able to support The Core’s Big Give campaign can visit https://bit.ly/CoreBigGive24 between midday on Tue 3 and midday on Tue 10 December to donate and have their donation doubled.