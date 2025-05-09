Double honour for Northamptonshire entrepreneur and food champion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northamptonshire mother, farmer and food entrepreneur has had a stellar couple of weeks picking up two top industry accolades.

Milly Fyfe, whose family have a diverse livestock and arable farm in Yelvertoft, has just been named the National Women in Agriculture ambassador of the year.

Just weeks before she was the recipient of the new John Nix Award from the Worshipful Company of Farmers (WCF) that recognises excellence in rural leadership and business management.

Milly, a Northamptonshire NFU member, said she was delighted to be honoured and the awards recognised her work over more than 20 years advocating for change, bridging the gap between farmers and shoppers and supporting healthy eating using British produce.

Milly on farm in Northamptonshire

She presents a food and farming radio show called Tastes of the Shire helping to provide a connection to food produced in the UK and founded No Fuss Meals For Busy Parents CIC that gives mealtime inspiration, top tips and time-saving hacks for busy parents.

The mum of two, who has fundraised within her local community through crowd funding and via grant giving organisations, is also looking forward to opening an on-farm classroom, ‘The Countryside Kitchen’, on 8 July to help reconnect young people with food, farming and the countryside.

The National Women in Agriculture Awards, in their second year, honour the trailblazing, innovating, and leading women working across the UK's agri-sectors shining a spotlight on female achievement.

Milly attended a ceremony at the De Vere Grand Connaught Rooms in London on 6 May to pick up her accolade alongside other leading industry figures.

Award presentation with members of the Worshipful Company of Farmers

While the WCF award honours John Nix, who died in 2018, and is remembered by many for his prominence in the field of agricultural business management.

The award was presented at the Livery Company annual lecture and dinner at Plaisterers' Hall in London and was open to graduates of the company’s two flagship courses in rural leadership and business management.

Milly said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be recognised with these awards, especially at a time when farming, food security, and health are under such strain.

“Like many others, I’ve faced challenges with chronic pain and mental health, but these experiences have only strengthened my determination to make a positive impact.

Award host and comedian Rachel Parris with Milly Fyfe and Sarah Dean of Noble Food

“With one in four children leaving primary school classified as obese and so many families under pressure with the cost-of-living crisis, I’m passionate about helping people, especially busy working parents, feel more confident with the produce available to them, and inspired to cook meals from scratch.

“Through my work in education, communications and community engagement, I’m committed to championing British produce and reconnecting people with where their food comes from.”

Sarah Dean, chair and owner of category sponsor Noble Foods Ltd, said after the event that she was delighted to present Milly with the award which was very much deserved and her work aligned perfectly with their values as a business.

Earlier this year Noble Foods, the UK’s largest egg business, launched its Women in Leadership Apprenticeships programme to help talented colleagues develop the skills, confidence and practical experience needed to grow into leadership roles across the business, from operations and logistics to technical, farming and commercial teams.

While the WCF judges said: “We were most impressed by Milly’s enthusiasm and boundless energy. Overcoming some challenges of her own, she throws herself wholeheartedly into everything she does.”

Emily Wood, NFU regional policy manager, said: “This is brilliant for Milly who is trailblazing and is a superb advocate for farming and British food production in Northamptonshire and beyond.

“She does so much for the industry and community, not forgetting her work as an ambassador for The Farming Community Network supporting mental health and well-being within the farming community.

“We’re all absolutely delighted for her and she’s just tireless in her commitment to local, seasonal produce and connecting people with the food produced on our farms - both awards are very well deserved.”

At the National Women in Agriculture Awards many NFU members were also nominated including Tanya Robbins, who farms in Gloucestershire and Worcestershire, and Herefordshire farmer Esther Rudge – both were Farming Woman of the Year finalists.