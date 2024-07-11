Donna’s decade of service at Corby Foodbank

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A kindhearted volunteer at Corby Foodbank has marked a decade of service helping people in crisis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donna Sumpter is the first person that local people meet when visiting the Corby Foodbank, sitting on the welcome desk just inside the door at St Peter and St Andrew’s Church in Beanfield Avenue.

She has dedicated two days a week to the charity for the past 10 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is like a job for me,” said Donna. “I volunteer on Monday and Friday every week and I love talking and welcoming people.”

Donna Sumpter, celebrating a decade of service at the Corby Foodbank

Donna began volunteering after going through hard times herself. She experienced a difficult relationship, poor mental and physical health and was threatened with losing her home.

It was only the intervention of a local housing charity that kept her afloat.

“They helped me and came to see me,” she said. “I was in a bad place, but I had a network around me. So, when I was back on my feet I started volunteering to give back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donna says that her own struggles and life experiences have helped her to better understand the people she helps.

“I think it’s because I’ve been there and I can see myself in their position,” she said. “I always say if you’re hungry and you’ve got money it doesn’t matter, if you’ve got no money, it really does matter.

“I’m one of the lucky ones, I’ve got food in my cupboards and a roof over my head, but some people don’t.

“You don’t need to be ashamed if that’s the case, there’s no shame in asking for help.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corby Foodbank distributes three-day emergency, non-perishable food parcels to local people in food crisis. Clients must be referred to the Food Bank to use the service.

Donna said: “Sometimes we only see people once or twice, but I say to everyone, come back and let us know how you are. We like to know how people are getting on.

“We don’t just offer food; we can signpost and help people. We have a Citizen’s Advice Bureau adviser on site too.”

Corby Foodbank manager Martin Langford said: “We understand the bravery it takes for people to access the foodbank and we’ve tried to break down those barriers. Donna is the first person people see when they walk through the door, and she is just perfect for that role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She loves a chat, and she likes to hug people, immediately putting them at ease. She’s a great asset and to be volunteering for that length of time is just incredible.

“Our volunteers do an amazing job; the foodbank couldn’t operate without them.”

For more information about Corby Foodbank visit www.corby.foodbank.org.uk