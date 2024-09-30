Discover the National Trust's top walking trails in Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This autumn there’s a beautiful display of seasonal colours waiting to be discovered across breath-taking landscapes looked after by the National Trust in Northamptonshire.

Autumn is full of opportunities for adventures and is one of the most stunning seasons of the year for exploring, with hundreds of walking trails to choose from. The conservation charity is inviting walkers to escape into autumn and enjoy days out together enjoying a colourful woodland walk or a parkland stroll, there are plenty of opportunities to get outdoors and connect with nature.

To celebrate the season and inspire days out together, the National Trust has picked out the top places and pathways for the best autumnal walks in Northamptonshire.

Lyveden's garden lodge in the autumn sunshine.

Enjoy a brisk walk about Lyveden’s grounds this autumn. Retrace Thomas Tresham’s journey of discovery, leading visitors through historic orchards ripe with heritage variety fruits and nuts. Followed by the moats, labyrinth and surrounding earthworks which reveal the iconic garden lodge. The one-mile loop offers spectacular displays of autumnal colours and views of the surrounding countryside. Walkers might hear the distinctive cries of red kites flying overhead, or even spot field fare feeding on berries in the hedgerows.

For keen walkers and ramblers, Lyveden has access to an excellent selection of footpaths and bridleways, offering longer routes through nearby woodlands and idyllic Northamptonshire countryside. On return to the carpark visitors can warm up with a hot drink in the café and enjoy freshly baked treats, some of which made with fruit from Lyveden’s orchard!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can lace up their boots and get their cameras at the ready to join an expert volunteer guide hosting tours of Canons Ashby's historic grounds and surrounding countryside on a six-mile walk. See fantastic views with landscapes ablaze with autumnal colours and enjoy a late lunch in the tearoom after.

Book a guided tour here, which take place on the last Thursday of the month