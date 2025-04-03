Disabled Kettering woman with MS is taking on the London Marathon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Kettering woman is taking on a huge challenge at the end of April by walking the TCS London Marathon, despite suffering from multiple sclerosis (MS).

Anji Silva-Vadgama, 35, from Barton Seagrave has been training for just under a year and is hoping to complete the 26.2 miles in under 10 hours on Sunday 27 April.

Anji first began noticing problems with her right eye in 2018. She also suffered blackouts and numbness on her left side. She was subsequently diagnosed with MS by a neurologist in 2019.

Anji will aim to walk the marathon in under ten hours

MS is a life-long, incurable disease of the central nervous system. The immune system mistakenly attacks the covers of the body’s nerves, and this can cause a range of debilitating symptoms, including cognitive issues, fatigue, mobility problems, bladder and bowel issues, and pain.

“My condition does affect my training,” says Anji. “I’m a lot slower now and within about five to ten minutes of walking the numbness in my legs is pretty severe. But it’s something I’ve had for seven years now, so I just try and deal with it and get on with things. Also, cold weather really affects my MS, so training in the UK has been pretty challenging as well.”

Despite her difficulties, Anji completed the Kettering Half Marathon in early March. “That was a testament in itself, but I feel much more confident for London having completed that.”

Anji will be running for the charity MS-UK, which supports people with MS to live healthier, happier lives. “MS-UK has been a great support in showing people that it isn't the end of the world to have MS, and what better way to challenge myself then raise awareness, funds and do something truly amazing!” she says.

Find out more about MS-UK at https://ms-uk.org/

Anji’s fundraising page is: 2025tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com