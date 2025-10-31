Digital ID card plan opposed by North Northamptonshire council members

North Northants Council held a full council meeting on Thursday, October 30. Credit: Nadia Lincoln LDRS

NNC voted to send a message to government at their meeting last night (Thursday) over digital ID plans.

North Northamptonshire Council (NNC) has voted to oppose government plans to introduce a compulsory digital ID for all UK residents.

Under the proposed scheme, digital ID will be stored on phones and used to help prove identity when applying for jobs and government and private sector services. The Labour government has said this will support its aim of curbing illegal migration and “send a clear message that if you come here illegally, you will not be able to work”.

It is understood that when the scheme is first rolled out, it will be a legal requirement for employers to check your digital ID as proof of your right to work.

The council was vocal in its criticism of the proposals at its full council meeting last night (Thursday, October 30), where it passed a motion to write to Prime Minister Keir Starmer to “ask that he abandon this ill-thought-out scheme”.

The motion, which was jointly proposed by Conservative and Reform UK councillors, argues that digital ID would be a “clear danger for our residents” and a “step towards authoritarianism”.

Cllr Chris Munday (Reform UK) said: “The government claims this is about preventing illegal working. As someone who works in the HR profession, I can tell you plainly it won’t.

“Those employers who choose to break the law, those who hire illegal workers, will simply continue to ignore any new system, just as they ignore the current one.

“But the real danger is what lies beneath – the creeping authoritarianism that comes with it. It’s the slow normalisation of being checked, logged and approved.”

Cllr Brian Benneyworth, Reform UK executive member for health and leisure, added: “What happens to those who cannot afford the technology or lack the digital literacy to navigate these systems?

“This scheme risks excluding the very people who rely most on council services – older residents, those with disabilities, low-income families and people experiencing homelessness.

“It risks turning councils into gatekeepers of a national ID system, rather than providers of services, support and care.”

However, Cllr Simon Fairhall (Lib Dem) labelled the calls a “waste of time motion”, despite his own opposition to digital ID.

He asked the council chamber: “Are we going to have a motion every time the government makes an announcement?

“The first line of our rules states motions must be on matters which North Northamptonshire has direct responsibility and can implement. I don’t believe we have either.”

Labour’s Cllr Mark Pengelly also questioned if the meeting was the right place to discuss the government’s plans.

He said: “We’ve got all these new councillors in this chamber tonight, all elected to look after and represent their constituents and we’ve got nothing on the agenda tonight.

“We’re not debating the problems in the planning department, the potholes that haven’t been filled, overcrowding and the lack of housing, we’re not debating the contaminated land, we’re not debating things like adult social care.

“We’re looking at something that’s totally out of our control. I myself am not in favour of it and I think it’s the wrong policy. But, I think this is the wrong thing for us to be debating as councillors.”

Conservative group leader, Cllr Helen Harrison, who put forward the motion, said that it was right to discuss, given the effect it would have on day-to-day lives and the potential impact on services the authority provides.

“I predict that over time the government of the day will gradually increase the scope of ID cards,” she added.

“Each time, it’ll sound reasonable. But, bit by bit, encroaching on every aspect of your life.

“It will undermine our privacy and civil liberties and we should strenuously oppose it.”

The majority of elected members voted in favour of the motion, with just three abstentions and two voting against. NNC Leader Cllr Martin Griffiths said he would be “delighted” to write to the Prime Minister on the issue, as requested.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “Digital ID is an enormous opportunity for the UK. It will make it tougher to work illegally in this country, making our borders more secure.

“And it will also offer ordinary citizens countless benefits, like being able to prove your identity to access key services swiftly – rather than hunting around for an old utility bill.

“This Labour Government is doing the hard graft to deliver a fairer Britain for those who want to see change and to see their communities thrive again.”

The government is set to launch a public consultation on the digital ID plans by the end of the year.