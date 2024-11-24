Desborough business makes kind festive donation to care home

Robert Head of Maintenance at Elm Bank care home, accepts the kind festive donation

Richard Jell, the owner of Richards Plants in Desborough, made a kind festive donation to the residents and staff of Elm Bank care home in Kettering, which put smiles on everyone’s faces.

The residents and staff at the home were delighted when they received a beautiful Nordman Fir tree for the front entrance of the home. The wonderful tree stands seven and half foot tall, it truly will make the entrance of the home look magical.

Richard said, “We are celebrating our 20th year of trading, and it has been truly wonderful to be able to help Elm Bank care home. I fully understand the hard work that goes in to care homes, and the importance of making this time of the year special for all, family with loved ones in the home and staff that work throughout the festive period. It is the least I could do, to put a smile on the faces of all, I cannot wait to see the tree decorated."

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, “All of us here at the home are very grateful for the kind donation made by Richard. We are looking forward to the tree being decorated and the joy it will bring to everyone will be truly magical, it certainly will make the front of the home spectacular.”

Richard's Plants owner Richard and Finlay ensure the Nordman Fir is carefully wrapped for transport

