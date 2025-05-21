Deputy PFCC launches new scrutiny process of police custody

A panel of representatives from diverse backgrounds and with a range of expertise is set to scrutinise decision-making and actions within Northamptonshire’s two Custody centres.

Deputy Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Marianne Kimani, has introduced a Custody Detention Scrutiny Panel (CDSP) in her drive to capture independent feedback to improve services where required.

Scrutiny Panels enable members of the community to constructively and objectively review police interactions with the public, hold them to account for their actions, influence policies, and improve performance and service that the public receive.

The CDSP will discuss practices which impact detainees whilst in police care, examine any disproportionality in treatment and ensure greater accountability.

Deputy Commissioner Marianne Kimani

The launch of the Northamptonshire CDSP was held on Tuesday, May 20, where community members and professionals in criminal justice, equality and diversity, were welcomed to the first meeting.

The Deputy PFCC, Marianne Kimani, said: “It is vital that the public have faith and trust in the police.

"The launch of this new Panel aims to enhance trust and confidence that police powers are executed in a fair, proportionate and ethical way, in an area of policing that is behind closed doors.”

The Panel will meet regularly to review cases showing a range of Custody practices such as use of force, strip searches, remand in custody, use of anti-rip clothing, responses to mental health, and other topics at the request of the Panel.

Recommendations by the Panel will be provided to the Force, and an annual report will be published to the wider public to summarise findings.

New Panel members had a tour of the Custody facilities to familiarise themselves with the lay out and environment ahead of their first meeting, which focussed on Strip Search in Custody.

Marianne continued: “The execution of police powers such as Strip Search are a sensitive subject, and it is vital they are exposed to a high level of scrutiny and analysis. I would like to thank all members of the Panel for their ongoing support in this really important area of work.”

Anyone interested in joining the Panel can find further information by visiting northantspfcc.org.uk/custody-detention-scrutiny-panel-cdsp/

Applications are welcome from people who have lived experience of Police Custody.