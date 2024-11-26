Deputy Lieutenant receives Honorary Fellowship in recognition of social impact across the county

A Deputy Lieutenant for Northamptonshire has received a prestigious Honorary Fellowship from the University of Northampton – in recognition for her outstanding contribution to our communities and county.

Neelam Aggarwal-Singh MBE DL JP, founder of the Indian Hindu Welfare Organisation, was presented with the Fellowship earlier this month and thanked for her commitment to supporting good causes and charities.

Neelam, collecting her Fellowship, told the audience: “I feel very humbled to have this honour bestowed on me. My message to young people today, who are our future, our tomorrow, is similar to what my father said to me - ‘You can do anything you set your mind to. If there is a will there is a way. Be principled in life and treat others how you want to be treated and always believe in yourself’.”

Neelam, who in 2014 became the first Asian, female Deputy Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, was born and brought up in India, with her father running a brick factory which had previously been set up by her grandfather.

Neelam Aggarwal-Singh receiving her Honorary Fellowship

After graduating from University in India, Neelam moved to Northampton in the 1980’s. She worked in retail for Marks & Spencer before leaving to start her family. When Neelam re-entered the workforce, she contacted the Northampton Volunteer Bureau for advice – this marked the start of her journey with and 30+ years commitment to the voluntary sector.

The honorary fellowship was presented to Neelam by The Chairman and the Pro Chancellor of The University of Northampton.

Karen Jones, Dean of the Faculty of Business and Law, presented Neelam’s story and accolades: “In her paid career Neelam has worked across a range of sectors but, alongside this, it is her voluntary work with the local community which she feels is closest to her heart and the most rewarding. In her own words – ‘If we would like to make change in the world, we have to start by looking at what is around us’. Neelam is passionate about where she lives and has dedicated herself to supporting good causes and projects with meaning.”

Neelam has been a founder, director and chief spokesperson for many key organisations and chaired the Northampton Community Alliance for three years, in partnership with Northamptonshire Police.

In 1996 she co-founded the Indian Hindu Welfare Organisation (IHWO); whose pinnacle project is a multi-million-pound undertaking to build the first Hindu Community Centre and Temple in Northampton. She was appointed as the lead for Northampton Black Communities Together and as a VCSE board member. Neelam has extensive experience of the local health economy, having previously been a Non-Executive Director with various NHS Trusts.

She was also elected as a trustee of the National Inter-Faith Network, was a Vice-Chair of the Primary Care Trust and also served as part of the West Northamptonshire Council’s Health and Wellbeing Board.

The University added: “Neelam is a very keen supporter of the University and has always been so generous with her time and knowledge. As an organisation for which social impact is our ultimate purpose, we are delighted to recognise the profound and transformative effect Neelam and her work have had on our local community and its wellbeing. I couldn’t think of anyone more deserving of this Fellowship.”

Neelam, who received her MBE for ‘Services to Community Cohesion, Health and Welfare’ in 2013, commented: “Having a voice and connection with the younger generation through the University is a real privilege, and to stand alongside the new graduates who are just beginning their life journey, is really very special.”