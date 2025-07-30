Dementia Sings Out Group offers significant benefits for residents at Brampton View care home

Residents made new friends and met the wonderful volunteers from Dementia Sings Out

The residents and staff at Brampton View care home in Northampton were filled with joy and excitement during their first visit to the local 'Dementia Sings Out' group.

This uplifting community choir meets every Thursday at the Compass Church in Wellingborough, providing a welcoming space for individuals living with dementia and their caregivers to come together and sing.

The experience is not only enjoyable but also inspirational, as participants engage with a selection of heart-warming songs led by Gareth Fuller, who energises the group and encourages everyone to get up, dance, and sing along. For the residents and staff of Brampton View, it’s a delightful opportunity to connect with others in a supportive environment. The dedicated volunteers enhance the experience, ensuring that all attendees feel included and valued. As a result, Brampton View’s residents and staff are eager to return on a regular basis for more enriching moments.

Sarah, the Activities Coordinator at Brampton View, expressed her enthusiasm: “We had the absolute pleasure of taking our wonderful residents from our memory lane communities to Dementia Sings Out at Compass Church in Wellingborough – and WOW, what an experience! From the moment we arrived, we were welcomed with such love and care. The atmosphere was filled with joy, energy, and compassion. The music was incredible – emotional, uplifting, and so much fun!”

Mini Bus Trip Out to Dementia Sings Out was of huge benefit to the residents of Brampton View Care Home

Mo Masedi, General Manager of Brampton View, added, “It is heart-warming to see our residents and staff enjoying another morning with ‘Dementia Sings Out.’ The enrichment this group brings to the lives of those living with dementia is truly remarkable. Establishing connections with local groups not only fosters strong community relationships but also has a profound impact on our residents here at the home.”

In summary, the 'Dementia Sings Out' group is a valuable resource for the residents of Brampton View, providing them with opportunities for joy, connection, and personal enrichment.