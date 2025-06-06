Dementia Sings Out group continues to provide great benefit to Elm Bank care home residents

The residents and staff at Elm Bank care home in Kettering are always delighted in attending the local ‘Dementia Sings Out’ group. The group is held every Thursday at the Compass Church in Wellingborough and the Elm Bank care home residents have been attending the group for almost a year.

The group is a community choir that meets every week for those living with dementia, and for their carers, to sing songs that are not only uplifting but also inspirational. It is lovely for the residents and staff of Elm Bank care home to enjoy the music and songs from Gareth Fuller, who certainly has all up on their feet dancing and singing. As always the morning is enjoyable for all that attend, for people to simply let their hair down and immerse themselves in the wonderful group that make them feel so welcome. The volunteers at the group certainly make the morning extra special, Elm Banks residents and staff will definitely be returning weekly for more fun.

Tina, Activities Coordinator said, “We have been coming to this truly amazing venue for a year now and every time we have attended we can really see what a difference it makes to our residents. It is such a warm and welcoming place and with the volunteers who are full of smiles and ready to help, I can honestly say that our residents really enjoy attending, and so do we!.”

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, “It is lovely to see our residents and staff enjoying another morning with ‘Dementia sings Out’, the enrichment this group creates in the lives of all living with dementia is recognisable. It is very important to have links with local groups, it not only allows for good community relationship, but also the impact these groups have on residents here at the home is truly amazing”.

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.