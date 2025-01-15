Data shows University graduates earn significantly more during their working life

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the deadline to apply for a university place approaches, the latest data shows graduates can earn up to a third more than those who could have gone to university but didn’t.

The latest data revealed by Universities UK in December shows that by the age of 31, graduates typically earn at least 32-37 % more than non-graduates.

In some regions, graduates can earn nearly twice as much as other employees – earning 96% more in the accommodation sector in the West Midlands, and 85% more in financial services in the East of England.

Martin Perfect, Director of Student Futures at the University of Northampton (UON), said: “Beyond earnings, a university education improves long-term job security and is an economic driver for the areas they serve, underscoring the broader societal value of higher education.

“This data shows there are clear advantages to having a degree and prospective students can feel confident about taking the first step toward their future success by applying to university.”

While 95% of UON graduates find work within 15 months of completing their course, the University offers an Employment Promise for those who are not employed within six months of graduating, guaranteeing six months support from a dedicated careers professional, followed by the offer of a paid internship if there are still looking for work after six months.

As well as a range of financial support and bursaries, the University also offers new students the option of having a free laptop, or discounts off food or accommodation, find out more here: https://bit.ly/4gXSxgm.

To find out more, UON is holding an Open Day on Saturday 18 January, or browse the courses available via the University website.