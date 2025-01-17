Cransley Hospice Trust community Christmas tree recycle is a huge success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cransley Hospice Trust are celebrating a fantastic start to the year, thanks to the phenomenal success of their Community Christmas Tree Recycling initiative.

This year, the heroic team of cheerfully hard-working volunteers and staff together collected over 1,500 real Christmas trees, raising an incredible £24,000 for the charity!

This incredible amount of money has brought even more joy and poignancy to the Cransley Hospice Trust team and their supporters, as it is enough to pay for 24-hour a day hospice care for a terminally ill patient in the Cransley Hospice in-patient facility for 31 days, the whole of January! It truly is a total that will enable patients and their families to make every moment matter.

Over 100 volunteers offered up their time over the three day collection period from the 10th – 12th January 2025, to come together and collect and recycle trees from the North Northamptonshire community. Support from local businesses was also greatly appreciated by the fundraising team, with incredible commitments from Bosworths Garden Centre, GXO logistics, Yusen Logistics and the RS Group.

Over 1,500 trees were collected across the 3 day period!

The initiative was once again greatly supported by the incredible Northants 4x4 Emergency Response Team, who worked tirelessly to ensure no tree was missed. They will be receiving 10% of all the money raised after costs, to enable the continuation of their own fantastic work and to show appreciation for their support, as without them the Tree Recycle would not be possible.

Rebecca Patenall, Community & Corporate Fundraiser for Cransley Hospice Trust commented: “We’re absolutely blown away at the success of this year’s Tree Recycle and want to thank everyone in our community who donated, volunteered or even spread the word about the initiative! We’ve raised such an incredible amount of money for hospice care and services for local patients and their families and we hope our volunteers feel very proud for the part they played in this success.

It was really special to watch people who have never worked together before, join forces with such enthusiasm to get us off to such a great start in 2025! What’s more, they all want to come back and join us again next year – we can’t wait!”