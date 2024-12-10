Craft Distilleries unite to launch 'Sip & Stay Giveaway' this Christmas

Craft distilleries across the UK, including our very own Wharf Distillery, are joining forces this festive season to spotlight the country's incredible distilling talent and bring consumers closer to unique, meaningful local experiences.

The 'Actually Made In' campaign, originally launched by four leading independent UK distilleries earlier this year, has grown significantly, with over 140 verified distilleries sharing a collective message of transparency, community, and education.

This Christmas, ‘Actually Made In’ members are launching an exciting social media campaign, exclusively hosted on the @actually_made_in Instagram account, offering participants the chance to win one of many bespoke distillery experiences.

‘Actually Made In’ co-founder Seb Heeley of The Spirit Of Manchester Distillery comments “The ‘Actually Made In’ campaign is about celebrating the incredible diversity and talent within the UK distilling sector. This Christmas, we want to raise spirits in every way and celebrate communities. We want consumers to experience the authenticity and passion behind every bottle."

The Saracens Head Hotel in Towcester, partnering with the Wharf Distillery to include an overnight stay as part of the Christmas giveaway.

An Unforgettable Christmas Giveaway

The ‘Actually Made In’ Christmas campaign features producers and experiences from Cornwall to North Yorkshire. Lucky winners will be rewarded with bespoke packages, each created by participating distilleries teaming up with local hotels, pubs, or BnB’s who have kindly donated overnight stays.

These packages are designed to create memorable experiences for the winners, and more broadly to encourage drinkers to explore different corners of the UK and discover distilleries they may never have visited before.

Some of the fantastic prize packages include:

The distillery at Wharf Distillery Towcester. Win a distillery tour with an overnight stay.

The Spirit of Manchester Distillery (Manchester) – Craft your own 700ml bottle of Manchester Gin on their Gin Making Experience, plus £50 to spend in their bar and an overnight stay for two at the Hilton Deansgate with breakfast included.Hensol Castle Distillery (South Wales) – A gin-making experience, luxury overnight stay at Vale Resort, full Welsh breakfast, and use of leisure facilities.Shed One Distillery (Lake District) – A welcome tipple, a guided tasting of five spirits with the owners, a stay at the Lonsdale House Luxury Apartments, and access to the exclusive “Secret Garden.”

Participating Distilleries and Partners:

The Spirit of Manchester Distillery – Hilton Deansgate – ManchesterMasons of Yorkshire, Swinton Estate - North YorkshireWharf Distillery – Saracens Head Hotel – TowcesterStockport Gin – Holiday Inn Express Stockport – StockportNelson’s Distillery, UttoxeterBlack Shuck Distillery – Saltmarch Rooms – FakenhamHensol Castle Distillery – Vale Resort – Vale of Glamorgan, South WalesShakespeare Distillery – Crowne Plaza Stratford – WarwickshirePadstow Distillery – The Seafood Restaurant – Padstow, CornwallShed One Distillery – Lonsdale House Luxury Apartments – Lake District

More than just a competition, the campaign aims to:

Wharf Distillery in Towcester an artisan small-batch copper pot distillery producing premium craft spirits.

Showcase Authentic Craftsmanship: Highlight the authentic experiences offered by independent craft distilleries across the UK. There are over 400 distilleries in the UK that drinkers can book into, with distillery tourism accounting for over 300 thousand visits in England alone last year.Inspire Experience Gifting: Encourage gifting of distillery tours, connecting families and friends through shared, in-person experiences. Promote Local Tourism: Strengthen ties between consumers and the craft industry, while driving local tourism and supporting small businesses. Amplifying Local Craftsmanship and Community

By collaborating with local hospitality partners, each distillery is not only showcasing its craft but also proactively contributing to regional tourism, promoting local businesses, and giving back to the community. Craft Gin makers in the UK now employ over 2000 individuals and generate hundreds of thousands of pounds for their local economy – often in rural areas.

In keeping with the spirit of the 'Actually Made In' movement, what makes this campaign truly special is the camaraderie between distilleries. Rather than competing, they are working together to celebrate each other.

‘Actually Made In’ co-founder Karl Mason of Mason’s Yorkshire Gin said " "We are thrilled to see so many distilleries coming together for this. Christmas is the perfect time to share unique experiences, and with Actually Made In, we're inviting consumers to explore the very best of British distilling, from the hands of those who actually make it."

Join the Festivities:

The competition launches exclusively on the @actually_made_in Instagram account. To enter, participants simply need to follow the account and complete the entry form at the link in the bio.

Entries close on 18th December, and winners will be announced on 19th December.

For further details, visit @actually_made_in on Instagram.