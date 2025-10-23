Couple take to the skies for charity skydive in memory of dear friend

This Saturday, Sam Booker and Mia Di Scenza will be taking a leap of faith at Hinton Airfield in Brackley, completing a charity skydive to raise money for The Air Ambulance Service (TAAS).

The couple will begin their morning bright and early with training at 8am, before waiting for the best weather window to make their jump. For Sam, this will be his first ever skydive and he says he’s “super excited and raring to go.”

The cause is one close to Sam’s heart. Just over two years ago, The Air Ambulance Service, along with the Midlands Air Ambulance, attended the scene of a tragic car crash that claimed the lives of Sam’s best friend, Frank, and two other classmates.

“The Air Ambulance crew was on the scene straight away and made it possible for the families of those lost to say goodbye,” shared Sam.

Sam and his girlfriend, Mia.

Sam, now 20 years old and studying at the University of Portsmouth, said: “Frank was my best friend and it’s affected everyone. This charity means so much because TAAS attends emergencies like this every day. They’re an amazing team doing incredible work.”

Over the past two years, students and friends from Frank’s school have helped raise over £160,000 for the two air ambulance charities, continuing Frank’s legacy and supporting their lifesaving missions.

Sam will be joined by his girlfriend Mia for the jump, with both of their families and friends there to cheer them on from the ground.

The Air Ambulance Service is made up of Your Local Air Ambulance (YLAA), which covers five counties, and the National Children’s Air Ambulance (NCAA). The charity receives no government funding and relies entirely on donations to continue delivering its lifesaving care.

If you’d like to support Sam and Mia’s skydive, visit: Be More Frank JustGiving Page

For more information on the charity, please visit: https://theairambulanceservice.org.uk/